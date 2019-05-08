Holy Headlights: Cardi B’s Met Gala Outfit Featured $250K Ruby Nipple Covers

Among the dazzling array of outfits and over-the-top looks at this year’s Met Gala event, Cardi B stood out in her blood red stunner of a dress. Featured in the outfit were some very expensive nipple coverings made from rubies valued at $250,000.

Page Six reports:

The rapper stunned the crowd at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday when she revealed that the Stéfère jeweled nipple covers on her Thom Browne gown cost a whopping $250,000.

“If I lose one of them, you know what I’m saying, Imma have to sell one of my Birkin bags,” she joked during an interview with Liza Koshy for Vogue.

The 44-carat rubies were designed by Stéfère jeweler Corina Mihaila Larpin, who contributed a few other gems to the camp-themed gala. She designed two diamond rings for Janelle Monáe’s Mad Hatter ensemble, as well as Zendaya’s Cinderella-inspired diamond choker and earrings.

Thankfully for Cardi, the nipple covers stayed put. Birkin bag safe and secure.

