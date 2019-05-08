Baltimore City Hall government servers have been infected by a ransomware virus that government officials said is spreading throughout their network.
Due to the current network issues, the Director of Public Works has suspended late water bill fees for City and County customers.
Source:Fox Baltimore
Ransomware Virus Attacks Baltimore City Employees' Network
