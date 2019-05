Zach and Sidney of the Lupus Foundation of America stopped by to talk about the upcoming Walk To End Lupus Saturday, May 11th at the National Mall. The walk’s purpose is to raise money for lupus research, increase awareness of lupus, and rally public support for the estimated 1.5 million Americans who suffer from the debilitating disease.

For more information, please log into Support.lupus.org

