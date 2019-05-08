WATCH: The First ‘Watchmen’ Trailer Starring Regina King, Nuff Said [Video]

Today (May 8), we get the first teaser trailer for HBO’s forthcoming Watchmen series. It stars the multi-award Regina King, and that’s pretty much all we need to know.

It’s based on Alan Moore’s critically renowned comic series, but it’s taken to the modern era. In the clip we see a gang of people dressed up as Rorsasch tick-tocking away.

Who’s the hero and who are the antiheroes? Who needs to catch the proper fade? We’ll have to wait to find out. Besides King, the cast is brolic—including Don Johnson, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr.

Watchmen will make its debut this fall on HBO.

