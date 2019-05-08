Yesterday (May 7) Google unveiled its new Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL phones during its I/O event. To help get the word out about the devices, the tech company enlisted the help of Rap or Go To The League crafter 2 Chainz and actress Awkwafina.

In the hilarious ad, 2 Chainz and Awkwafina vent their frustrations while getting manicures about their unhelpful smartphones after Titty Boi realizes he is out of space when he tries to take a selfie with the actress. From there the two yearn for a phone that “gets them” and will allow to them do things like know their schedule, know their taste, order sea bass or even purchase Mount Fuji without having to pay for “the dumb things they don’t want.”

Well, apparently you get that and more with the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL which are the more affordable version of the tech giants Pixel 3 smartphone. Based on reviews for the phone, Google has another hit on their hands with their new devices with reviewers calling it the best Android device out despite its lower cost.

The Google Pixel 3A starts at $400, and the 3A XL costs $480 and is available unlocked and ready to work on T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon. The Pixel which was once a Verizon exclusive is also now available on other carriers as well. You can check out the hilarious ad for the Pixel 3A featuring 2 Chainz and Awkwafina below.

—

Photo: Google / Google Pixel 3A

2 Chainz & Awkwafina Say Goodbye To Unhelpful Phones In New Google Pixel 3a Ad was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: