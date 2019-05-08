Roc Nation Submits Evidence Against Judge Brinkley’s Lawyer In Meek Mill Case

The legal battle behind Meek Mill’s unjust allegeldy probation violation sentencing continues. His team has presented new facts that justify the obvious.

Complex is reporting that Roc Nation has submitted new evidence that proves that they were not trying to falsify statements from A. Charles Peruto Jr, the lawyer representing the judge overseeing Meek’s case. In late 2018 the attorney filed a suit against the management agency and Amazon over his appearance in the Free Meek documentary.

He volunteered to appear in the film to formally discuss the case but was caught talking reckless. He admitted that Brinkley appeared to look “f***ing awful” for not granting the MMG rapper a new case. Charles also flatly said defending her was difficult given her rulings exposed as being biased against the Philadelphia MC.

Peruto filed a lawsuit against the two companies claiming the audio was altered. The court documents stated “These illegally intercepted and digitized oral communications were then edited and leaked to the press so that Peruto’s off the record words would be manipulated against him and his client, Judge Brinkley”.

Well the Roc is stood ten toes down on their claims and have since hired experts that have verified that the off the record statements were not doctored. “Even though they are recompressed into different formats, their content accurately reflects the dialogue recorded in the original evidence files” the new filings read.

Presiding judge on the Roc Nation / Amazon suit, Judge McHugh, will soon rule if Peruto’s lawsuit can proceed or will be dismissed.

