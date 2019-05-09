A Oklahoma mother is demanding answers after police shot her three children in the head while they were in a car believed to be involved with a past robbery.

According to KFOR, on April 26, Hugo police detectives Billy Jenkins and Chad Allen opened fire on a vehicle driven by William Devaughn Smith, 21, who they claim tried to run them over. However, witnesses claim that the officers, who were in plain clothes, could have moved out of the way instead of shooting into the car with four children.

Olivia Hill, the children’s mother, went into detail about the injuries three of her four children endured.

“My 4-year-old daughter was shot in the head, and she has a bullet in her brain, and my 5-year-old has a skull fracture,” adding, “My 1-year-old baby has gunshot wounds on her face. My 2-year-old wasn’t touched with any bullets.”

Smith was also shot, taken to the hospital and later arrested. He has yet to be charged, but is facing 1st degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, the AP reported.

The 21-year-old has been accused of being involved in April 11 robbery of a local Pizza Hut, but as The Associated Press pointed out, authorities have yet to reveal what Smith’s actual role in the robbery actually was.

In addition, authorities have yet to confirm whether the detectives knew the children were in the car at the time of the shooting. That, and Jenkins and Allen have been placed on administrative leave.

“What happened between the contact with him and when police fired, we’re still trying to put that together,” a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

“The OSBI is still investigating whether he fired at police and whether he was armed.”

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

Oklahoma Mother Outraged After Police Shoot Her Three Children In The Head was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

