Rick Ross, Sevyn Streeter & More To Perform At 2019 AFRAM

The 2019 AFRAM Festival artist lineup was announced Friday. It will be held Saturday Aug. 10 and Sunday Aug. 11 at Druid Hill Park.

Set to take the stage this year are Sevyn Streeter and Rick Ross and R&B legends Teddy Riley plus Guy and Wreckx-n-Effect and Baltimore’s own, Dru Hill.

“The AFRAM Festival remains Baltimore’s premier family oriented celebration of African-American culture, community and performance art,” Mayor Jack Young said in a statement. “We invite not just Baltimoreans but everyone, young and old, to come experience a jam-packed weekend that honors the unique experience of African-Americans in Baltimore. Our city’s culture of black excellence is no secret and we are happy to have this annual event to display and celebrate it.”

The AFRAM Festival is free and open to guests of all ages.

