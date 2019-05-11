CLOSE
The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Rick Ross, Sevyn Streeter & More To Perform At 2019 AFRAM

Leave a comment
Rick Ross Hosts Compound

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The 2019 AFRAM Festival artist lineup was announced Friday. It will be held Saturday Aug. 10 and Sunday Aug. 11 at Druid Hill Park.

Set to take the stage this year are Sevyn Streeter and Rick Ross and R&B legends Teddy Riley plus Guy and Wreckx-n-Effect and Baltimore’s own, Dru Hill.

“The AFRAM Festival remains Baltimore’s premier family oriented celebration of African-American culture, community and performance art,” Mayor Jack Young said in a statement. “We invite not just Baltimoreans but everyone, young and old, to come experience a jam-packed weekend that honors the unique experience of African-Americans in Baltimore. Our city’s culture of black excellence is no secret and we are happy to have this annual event to display and celebrate it.”

The AFRAM Festival is free and open to guests of all ages.

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

15 photos Launch gallery

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

Continue reading See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

See Ya Next Timeline: Erykah Badu Defends R. Kelly, Cancellation Papers Getting Drafted

[caption id="attachment_742551" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty[/caption] Erykah Badu really stepped in it. The Neo-Soul crooner reportedly said she is still supporting R. Kelly despite the myriad of allegations against him (see: Surviving R. Kelly).  Word on the tweets is that Badu was in full R. Kelly defense mode while performing in Chicago on Saturday night (Jan. 19). Maybe she thought there would be like-minded folks since she was in the Pied Piper of Pee Pee’s hometown? However, there were reportedly boos at the mere mention of his name. Reports the Independent: Badu was performing at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago where, according to dwellers, she criticised the outcry against the R&B singer following the damning Lifetime documentary Surviving R Kelly, which details multiple allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against him. According to one concertgoer, Badu said: “What if one of the people who was assaulted by R Kelly becomes an offender? We gonna crucify them too?” Another claimed on Twitter that she had told the crowd to “keep [their] opinion to [themselves]”. Earlier this month, the docuentary’s [sic] producer revealed that Badu was one of many artists who turned down the opportunity to appear. But if you’ve been paying attention, you should have known Badu has been on a victim blaming wave before. Remember when she said girls need to be mindful of what they wear (see: longer skirts)? It be your own people. Peep the Twitter reaction in the gallery. It’s going to get ugly.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Rick Ross, Sevyn Streeter & More To Perform At 2019 AFRAM was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close