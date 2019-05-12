For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac Cares, If Don’t Nobody Else Care

It can be pretty difficult to watch folks share beautiful photos with their moms or even reminisce about moments with their mother when your mom is no longer here.

“Mother’s day can be a very hard day if you’ve lost your mom, or if you don’t have a good relationship with her. if any of you need a mom today i’m happy to be that for you, I love you all”- @HolyShnitt

But don’t fret. According to Jane Greer, Ph.D., a New York-based marriage and family therapist:

“It can be really, really hard to go about celebrating the day, especially if you’ve recently lost your mother,” she tells us. “And I recognize that. But it’s so important to do so. It’s so important to continue to celebrate your mother and her spirit, and to realize that even though you won’t be together in a physical sense this year, she’s with you in spirit.”

It may not be the easiest thing to do, but there are plenty of ways to navigate Mother’s Day without a mom. Greer added:

“It can be incredibly helpful and calming to engage in an activity that you and she used to do together, especially if a sentimental location is involved. If you used to celebrate by taking her out to brunch at a favorite local spot, continue ordering her beloved blueberry pancakes. If you used to frequent a certain coffee shop together, head back there today and drink a cup in her honor. Remind yourself that her legacy lives on in all of these things.”

Whatever you decide, just know that this Mother’s Day, you are not alone and an extra prayer goes up for you today.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the sisters who take care of their siblings almost as much, if not more than their mom, your family would be lost without you.” @Heartile

“Happy Mother’s Day to all my beautiful friends. Hope you get to do whatever you want to do today! Also for those of us who have lost our beloved mothers, hugs and I feel they are always with us. Their smile, their guidance, their love” @LondonGal_28

If you’re a motherless child this Mother’s Day, try to indulge in things that lift your spirits and honor your beloved mommy. And don’t think for a second that people have forgotten about you on this day. Let Tupac Shakur‘s sweet message to the motherless carry your spirit on this special day!

For All The Motherless Folks Out There: Tupac Cares, If Don’t Nobody Else Care was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: