Lil Wayne Cancelled Rolling Loud Set Because Police Wanted To Frisk Him?

Fans who came to Rolling Loud Miami with the goal of seeing Lil Wayne were surely Disappointed. Yesterday (May 11), Tunechi announced he wouldn’t be performing just a couple of hours before he was to hit the stage, due to the police.

Apparently, Lil Wayne wasn’t with the “policing” at the festival.

“To all my fans who came to see me at Rolling Loud, I’m sorry but I won’t be performing,” he tweeted. “The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds. I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show. I will be at Story tonight for the afterparty and you kan katch me on tour with my bros Blink 182 this summer!”

Umm, okay. TMZ reports that security insisted that Lil Wayne get searched, but he clearly wasn’t having it.

Damn NBA Youngboy done got shot at in Miami, Thug got shot at in Miami, Kodak got arrested arriving to his set. Jay Da Youngan got arrested pullin up to his set. G Herbo can't leave the state. They tried to search Lil Wayne upon arrival so he aint perform. RollingLoud a trap. Smh — ©️ (@MacDotMillions) May 12, 2019

Of course, the speculation over what the police said to Weezy, or what he was trying to bring onto the grounds, was rampant. Such is Rap Twitter.

Lil Wayne has a new album deck, allegedly, though.

