YG Reveals That His Next Album After ‘4REAL 4REAL’ Could Be His Last

YG’s upcoming album 4REAL 4REAL is slated to drop on May 24, but the Compton rapper revealed he has “one more album left.”

The “Left, Right” artist took to Twitter Monday to state that after releasing that after, he “will be a new man.” YG would also reference his late friend Nipsey Hussle, citing that The Marathon will continue. Whether this means he will be done with rapping after this or that his deal with Def Jam could be over after his fifth studio album has yet to be determined. According to Complex, it is also possible he could be waiting to acquire all his master recordings catalog.

After this album drop May 24th, I got 1 more album left, Finally bout to be a new man! The Marathon — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) May 13, 2019

YG has been promoting his fourth studio album since the turn of the new year. Originally intended a surprise release following his Coachella performance, he pushed the album back following the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle.

“I was dropping a Surprise album April 12th.. But man. Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month,” YG stated in an early April Twitter post. “Pushing it to May, Sorry! LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color!

I was dropping a Surprise album April 12th

But man. Now that we gotta deal with Big bro goin to heaven I will not drop the album this month. Pushing it to May, Sorry! LONG LIVE @NipseyHussle my brother from the other color! — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) April 3, 2019

The follow-up to the 2018’s STAY DANGEROUS, 4REAL 4REAL is currently supported by two singles: “Stop Snitchin” and “Loko” with videos for both. In a feature interview with Billboard, 4REAL 4REAL will have “his most confident storytelling to date.”

“If I’m not doing music, I feel depressed. I feel like I ain’t shit,” he says. “I like to create, and right now, I know where I want to be, and I know how to get there.”

Check out the video for “Stop Snitchin” below.

YG Reveals That His Next Album After ‘4REAL 4REAL’ Could Be His Last was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

