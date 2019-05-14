Los Angeles Lakers Give Head Coach Job To Frank Vogel

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently at home watching the NBA Playoffs unfold, and a shuffle at the head coaching position caused a smidgen of drama for the storied franchise in recent weeks. After shuffling between Ty Lue and Jason Kidd, the Lakers have landed on former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel for its upcoming campaign.

NBA.com reports:

“We are excited to add Frank Vogel as the next head coach of the Lakers,” said Pelinka. “Coach Vogel has a proven track record of success in the NBA Playoffs, and he reflects the core qualities we were looking for in a head coach – including, detailed game preparation, extreme hard work, and holding players accountable to the highest basketball standards.”

“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the Lakers, a prestigious organization that I have long admired,” said Vogel. “I look forward to coaching such phenomenal talent and bringing my strategic vision to the team.”

Vogel, 45, will be the 27th head coach in franchise history and the 23rd of the Los Angeles era. He owns a career record of 304-291 (.511) in 595 games leading the Indiana Pacers (2010-16) and Orlando Magic (2016-18).

During his time as head coach with the Pacers, Vogel accumulated a 250-181 record and was a four-time NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month with the Pacers, leading them to five playoff appearances and back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2013 and 2014.

The Lakers were expected to be a powerhouse team in the West with LeBron James leading the troops, but an uneven season led to the squad being ousted from postseason contention.

