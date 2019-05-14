Meek Mill Says Man Fired Shot Outside Concert In Wrongful Death Suit, Wants It Dropped

Meek Mill is seeking the end of a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from an incident that took place during a 2016 concert in Connecticut that left one man dead. The Philadelphia rapper says that the man who lost his life fired a weapon outside the venue, leading to an altercation.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Meek is denying all allegations of wrongdoing for the 2016 shooting outside one his concert that killed a man named Jaquan Graves.

The rapper also denies Graves’ family claim that at the time of the shooting, Graves was “unarmed and did not contribute to, incite or in any fashion participate in the melee.” He claims the police reports state the victim was an instigator and/or participant in the melee.

Meek Mill claims police found gunshot residue on the decedent, “which indicate that he discharged a firearm during the melee.”

The rapper also says there was no way he can be expected to control random third parties, including the two men who were caught by cops for the shooting.

The family of Graves would settle the whole matter for $3 million according to the outlet.

