Racist White Man Gets Blessed With Fists Of Fury By Black Woman On Mother’s Day [Video]

He tried it, and failed. A racist white man made a scene at a sushi spot in Los Angeles, and caught some fists to his face by a Black woman as a consequence.

By no means do we ever condone violence, but we totally understand.

Raw Story reports how a user named @IvanCyclist posted a video of and described the incident.

“Took my mom out to Sushi for Mother’s Day in LA. It was going great until a crazy racist white man started trouble and ended calling a black man “Monkey Man”… Thankfully a nearby woman delivers justice

It’s 2019 and racism still exists, disgusting.

RT to expose him,” he wrote in the tweet.

In the video, a scuffle is seen after the Irate Racist White Guy by the door refuses to leave the restaurant. Someone is heard saying “Get the f*ck out” and that’s when IRWG gets extra bold. Patrons are hold telling someone he called “Monkey Man” off camera that, “It’s not worth it.”

But what sticks out is that Black woman begins reigning down efficient blows to the crackpot’s noggin, she even got a kick in as he was pushed out of the restaurant. Reportedly, the IRWG was hit with four citations while the Black woman caught one citation. We expect the latter’s to be dropped for obvious reasons.

Check back as we will definitely post the name of the racist when he is inevitable exposed. Until then, watch him catch the hands in the video below, as well as a full rundown after.

