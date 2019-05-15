NCAA Mulling Over The Idea of Compensating Student-Athletes For Using Their Likeness

It’s no secret, student-athletes should be paid, if not for just their services in whatever sport they are playing, but for their likeness as well. According to the NCAA that as of now that is a no, but that might possibly be changing as the organization is considering making some much-needed adjustments.

The NCAA is forming a working group to consider how its rules can be modified to allow college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses. https://t.co/OK3VYKJKu4 — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) May 14, 2019

According to reports, the NCAA is forming a committee that will be exploring ways in which it can possibly compensate its student-athletes. Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman who is in charge of the group, spoke on the matter with ESPN stating:

“This group will bring together diverse opinions from the membership — from presidents and commissioners to student-athletes — that will examine the NCAA’s position on name, image and likeness benefits and potentially propose rule modifications tethered to education. We believe the time is right for these discussions and look forward to a thorough assessment of the many complexities involved in this area.”

Per ESPN, Gene Smith who currently serves as Ohio State’s athletic director made it perfectly clear they will not be bringing up paying students outright pretty much-staying lock and step in what the NCAA firmly believes when it comes to student-athletes.

“While the formation of this group is an important step to confirming what we believe as an association, the group’s work will not result in paying students as employees. That structure is contrary to the NCAA’s educational mission and will not be a part of this discussion.”

The news of the NCAA considering paying athletes for their likeness is going over well on the internet. More importantly, in the video game world. Fans who miss EA’s NCAA football game see this as an opportunity to see the title make its return.

Good, bring the NCAA Football game back!!!!!!!! https://t.co/nzkps0f5z3 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) May 14, 2019

NCAA Football finna come back pic.twitter.com/ExCjij68HH — The Big Thorbowski (@yurimcfly) May 14, 2019

EA Sports stopped making any games associated with the NCAA after Ed O’Bannon won his anti-trust lawsuit against the collegiate athletes association. A judge ruled that barring payments to athletes violated antitrust laws. She also ruled that the league could pay students up to $5,000 per year of eligibility. The NCAA subsequently appealed and won with the court stating:

“To preserve the character and quality of the ‘product,’ athletes must not be paid.”

Well whatever the case they need to do right be these players, they are the cash cows and deserve a piece of the billion dollar pie.

NCAA Mulling Over The Idea of Compensating Student-Athletes For Using Their Likeness was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: