Search For Missing 4-Year-Old Maleah Davis Continues Near Texas Haunted House

Days after Maleah Davis’ stepfather was arrested and weeks after she went missing, Texas authorities confirmed that they are searching for the 4-year-old near a haunted house in Texas.

According to FOX 26, Texas Equusearch coordinator confirmed that they are looking for the child near the Creepy Hollow Haunted House in Rosharon where Derion Vence was arrested in connection to the case. Apparently, Vence is familiar with that area because he worked as a mail carrier in the town from 2017-2018.

“All we look for is something that doesn’t fit in,” Jack Boggess with Texas Equusearch told FOX 26.

“We look for clothing, shoes, whatever. Just something that doesn’t fit in, and that’s what we key on.”

KHOU reported that Vence’s mother-in-law claims that Vence once told her that if he killed anyone he would hide them in Rosharon because no one would ever find the body.

Search for Maleah Davis: A deserted haunted house in Rosharon is the scene where Equusearch is currently looking for any evidence of the missing 4-year-old girl. They tell me law enforcement pointed them in this direction. pic.twitter.com/SqerNhegt3 — Ivory Hecker FOX 26 (@IvoryHecker) May 14, 2019

On Saturday night, Vence was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence—a human corpse— after investigators discovered the young girl’s blood in his home and reviewed surveillance footage that shows the 26-year-old walking out of his apartment carrying a heavy laundry basket.

It’s been nearly two weeks since Vence claimed that a group of Latino men kidnapped Davis when they were on their way to pick up Davis’ mother, Brittany Bowens, from the airport. He told authorities that he stopped to fix a flat tire when the men came and knocked him out. According to Vence, the men took Davis, but left Vence’s 1-year-old son him.

A taxi driver later found Vence’s car in Missouri City on May 9.

Last week, Bowens and her lawyer made some serious accusations against Vence, claiming that he was upset with her because she broke off their engagement. That, and he may have been molesting her daughter.

“On the day that Brittany left to be with her sick father — her dying father — to be with family, there was a huge fight between her and him,” Quanell X, her lawyer said in a press conference on May 10.

“He was hurt, he was angry, he was upset,” adding, “She told him she was giving back his ring and that she was not going to marry him. I believe that caused him to snap in anger. There is a reason to believe, based on what I know now, there’s issues of him possibly molesting young Maleah.”

Despite having suspicions of possible sexual abuse, Bowens never reported it to the police.

But KTRK reported that in January 2019 Davis and two other siblings were removed from her home as CPS investigated allegations of physical abuse related to a severe head injury she endured. Yet, the children were returned the following month when it was determined that Davis’ injuries were the result of a fall.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed whether Davis has died, but investigators do not think she is still alive.

Davis was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers.

If you have any information into Davis’ disappearance please contact Houston Police at at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

