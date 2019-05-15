How Alabama’s Abortion Ban Will Hurt Black Women The Most

Republicans are attacking a woman’s right to choose. And if you think their anti-abortion platform will have no effect on Black communities, think again.
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
The Alabama Senate on Tuesday passed the most restrictive abortion ban in the country. Gov. Kay Ivey was expected to sign the bill into law within days, according to CNN.
“As this legislation is still making its way through the legislative process, the governor intends to withhold comment until it makes its way to her desk for signature,” Kay’s spokesperson said.
The bill would give doctors up to 99 years in prison for performing an abortion. “Democrats re-introduced an amendment to exempt rape and incest victims, but the motion failed on an 11-21 vote,” CNN reported.
Staci Fox, president of Planned Parenthood Southeast, told CNN that the legislation wasn’t legal.
“[E]ven the authors of this bill know that it is blatantly unconstitutional and wouldn’t stand up in court,” she said before adding, “We’ve seen the continual chipping away year after year in Alabama and efforts get bolder and bolder each year. I think with the President and now Kavanaugh on the court, the politics in Alabama just feel emboldened to take this egregious swipe at women’s health care.”
The legislation was also a swipe at Black women.
“Black women know that whenever you criminalize abortion, then it’s Black women who are going to be locked up,” Georgia state Rep. Renitta Shannon told Rolling Stone. “Whenever you don’t cover abortions through insurance, it’s young Black women who are going to suffer — we’re the majority of the minimum-wage earners. All this stuff is connected.”
Alabama also happens to have highest the proportion of Black women out of any U.S. state, according to data scientist and policy analyst Samuel Sinyangwe.
In addition, Alabama Senate Republicans are all white men.
“Of the 27 Republicans, all white men, that dominate the 35-seat Alabama senate, 25 voted to pass the bill late on Tuesday,” the Guardian reported.
The developments in Alabama were not only a declaration of war on women but a war on Black women, in particular. It’s been happening all over the country. Even in Ohio, Republicans were pushing the “Heartbeat Bill,” which “would allow criminal charges against both doctors and pregnant women seeking abortions. It would characterize an ‘unborn human’ as a person under Ohio’s criminal code, meaning abortions could be punishable by life in prison or even the death penalty.”
The Alabama bill, HB 565, which was introduced in March. Clearly, many Republicans want to ban abortion and have complete control over women’s reproductive health. Abortion was made legal nationwide in 1973 with the “Roe v. Wade” decision.
SEE ALSO:
Peabo Bryson Reaches Out To The Georgia Firefighters Who Saved His Life
Social Media Says It Has Identified The Texas Cop Who Shot And Killed Pamela Turner
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 95
2.Source:Getty 2 of 95
3.Source:Getty 3 of 95
4.Source: 4 of 95
5.Source:Getty 5 of 95
6.Source: 6 of 95
7.Source:Getty 7 of 95
8.Source: 8 of 95
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 95
10.Source:Getty 10 of 95
11.Source:Getty 11 of 95
12.Source: 12 of 95
13.Source:Getty 13 of 95
14.Source: 14 of 95
15.Source:Getty 15 of 95
16.Source: 16 of 95
17.Source:Getty 17 of 95
18.Source: 18 of 95
19.Source:Getty 19 of 95
20.Source: 20 of 95
21.Source:Getty 21 of 95
22.Source: 22 of 95
23.Source:Getty 23 of 95
24.Source: 24 of 95
25.Source:Getty 25 of 95
26.Source: 26 of 95
27.Source:Getty 27 of 95
28.Source: 28 of 95
29.Source:Getty 29 of 95
30.Source: 30 of 95
31.Source:Getty 31 of 95
32.Source: 32 of 95
33.Source:Getty 33 of 95
34.Source: 34 of 95
35.Source:Getty 35 of 95
36.Source: 36 of 95
37.Source:Getty 37 of 95
38.Source: 38 of 95
39.Source:Getty 39 of 95
40.Source: 40 of 95
41.Source:Getty 41 of 95
42.Source: 42 of 95
43.Source: 43 of 95
44.Source:Getty 44 of 95
45.Source: 45 of 95
46.Source:Getty 46 of 95
47.Source: 47 of 95
48.Source: 48 of 95
49.Source: 49 of 95
50.Source:Getty 50 of 95
51.Source:Getty 51 of 95
52.Source: 52 of 95
53.Source:Getty 53 of 95
54.Source: 54 of 95
55.Source:Getty 55 of 95
56.Source: 56 of 95
57.Source:Getty 57 of 95
58.Source: 58 of 95
59.Source:Getty 59 of 95
60.Source: 60 of 95
61.Source: 61 of 95
62.Source:Getty 62 of 95
63.Source: 63 of 95
64.Source:Getty 64 of 95
65.Source: 65 of 95
66.Source:Getty 66 of 95
67.Source: 67 of 95
68.Source:Getty 68 of 95
69.Source:Getty 69 of 95
70.Source: 70 of 95
71.Source: 71 of 95
72.Source:Getty 72 of 95
73.Source: 73 of 95
74.Source:Getty 74 of 95
75.Source: 75 of 95
76.Source: 76 of 95
77.Source:Getty 77 of 95
78.Source: 78 of 95
79.Source:Getty 79 of 95
80.Source: 80 of 95
81.Source: 81 of 95
82.Source:Getty 82 of 95
83.Source:Getty 83 of 95
84.Source:Getty 84 of 95
85.Source:Getty 85 of 95
86.Source:Getty 86 of 95
87.Source:Getty 87 of 95
88.Source:Getty 88 of 95
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 95
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 95
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 95
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 95
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 95
How Alabama’s Abortion Ban Will Hurt Black Women The Most was originally published on newsone.com