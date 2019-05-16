Female fans are currently in a tizzy with a possible birth announcement from none other than Trey Songz.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The sexy R&B crooner, posted a black and white picture of an adult hand holding the foot of an infant on Instagram today.
Fans immediately responded with a mixture of well-wishes and sheer disbelief.
The VA native has been previously romantically linked to celebs like Lori Harvey and Lauren London.
This story is still developing. No official announcement has currently been made.
RELATED: Trey Songz & Lori Harvey Make Their Relationship IG Official [PHOTOS]
Text “KYS” to 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @ipowerrichmond
7 Reasons Why Trey Songz Still Reps VA
7 Reasons Why Trey Songz Still Reps VA
1. He’s creative! Trey Songz is in good company when it comes to artistry. Other musicians from the commonwealth include Chris Brown, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliot and D’Angelo.Source:Instagram 1 of 7
2. He loves home base but is not afraid to see the world.Source:Instagram 2 of 7
3. He’s got that classic VA humor -- “yo Mumma”Source:Instagram 3 of 7
4. He’s not afraid of his roots and sees the value in history.Source:Instagram 4 of 7
5. Yes! Virginia is for lovers!Source:Instagram 5 of 7
6. He enjoys good food!Source:Instagram 6 of 7
7. He knows the value in mixing politics and entertainment.Source:Instagram 7 of 7
Latest…
- What Should & Needs To Be Accomplished During Police Week 2019
- Ric Flair Hospitalized Following Serious Medical Emergency
- What’s The Proper “Ghosting” Etiquette?
- Millennial Money Moves – Featuring Teresa Bailey, Co-Owner of GroWithMe Apparel
Did Trey Songz Just Become A Father Or Nah? was originally published on Ipowerrichmond.com