Did Trey Songz Just Become A Father Or Nah?

Female fans are currently in a tizzy with a possible birth announcement from none other than Trey Songz.

The sexy R&B crooner, posted a black and white picture of an adult hand holding the foot of an infant on Instagram today.

Fans immediately responded with a mixture of well-wishes and sheer disbelief.

The VA native has been previously romantically linked to celebs like Lori Harvey and Lauren London.

This story is still developing. No official announcement has currently been made.

