Lamar Odom LIVED, and now the retired NBA star is detailing his rock & roll lifestyle that nearly took his life which included heavy drug use and ridiculous amounts of sex. According to an excerpt obtained by People from his memoir Darkness To Light, Odom tried best to be like Wilt Chamberlain by allegedly having sex with over 2,000 women but fell short by 18,000.

Lamar Odom Opens Up About Lasting Effects from the Overdose That Nearly Killed Him https://t.co/qNMF3Ob6Xu — People (@people) May 16, 2019

The 39-year-old detailed his addictions to narcotics and sex in the upcoming book and revealed he spent many nights and money on strippers. The NBA champion writes in the book “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember, I am a sex addict.” before revealing the number of women he claims he has taken to pound town.

“There were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

Odom also stated in the book that his highly-publicized drug use was a direct result of his sex addiction admitting that “Sex was a trigger for me to do drugs Because you double up on [that] good feeling.” Lo states he is now drug-free but admits, “I’m still an addict. I still struggle … [But] I will not go into the darkness. Ever again.”

Another topic he opened up about was his marriage to Khloe Kardashian in which he confesses to cheating on his then-wife numerous times during their four-year union.

“I was shocked and embarrassed. I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide…I had a problem. [I] ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”

Odom’s book Darkness to Light arrives in book stores May 28 and based on these juicy tidbits sounds like it’s going to be rollercoaster of a read.

Photo: Noel Vasquez / Getty

Lamar Odom Confesses To Being A Sex Addict & Having Sex With 2,000 Women was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: