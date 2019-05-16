Fans of Game of Thrones are not feeling the eighth and final season of the show, especially after the penultimate episode ‘The Bells” where we witnessed Daenery’s turn King’s Landing, and it’s people blunt ashes and burnt wood chips. Complaints range from Daeny’s shift to heel (which was evident as hell), Jamie deciding he really likes being a piece of sh*t, and Cersei’s “lackluster” death. So passionate fans did what you would expect them to do and started a petition hoping they can convince HBO to reshoot and “fix” season 8.

The petition launched on Change.org has amassed almost 500,000 signatures is calling for a do-over of the long-awaited final season utilizing “competent writers. While their passion for wanting the show’s swan song to be perfect, it’s a safe bet HBO and Game of Throne’s showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are giving this the side-eye and rightfully so. It’s their baby, and they were instrumental in taking it from the pages of George RR Martin’s novels to the small screen.

Keep in mind 500,000 fans pales in comparison to the record number of eyes who continue to tune in despite the complaints that immediately come following an episode. While this attempt seems dead on arrival, some fan petitions have worked in some cases. For example, when fanboys cried about Mass Effect 3’s ending with Bioware eventually caving to the pressure and Twitter clowning the silver screen look of Sega’s Sonic The Hedgehog so much they promised to update it to fit their liking before the film’s release.

To be honest, this just seems like a case of fans doing entirely too much, have we come to a place where we should dictate how show creators write their own shows? Plus we all know when the finale airs this Sunday, you can bet your last dollar those same people who have been complaining will be tuned in to see what happens to the Mad Queen, Daenerys Targaryen.

Doing The Most? Fans Start Petition Pleading For HBO To “Remake” ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

