Flawless Victory: A New Mortal Kombat Movie Has Been Greenlit for Filming

Sharpen your kunai and ancestral hats—a Mortal Kombat reboot is finally happening. Fresh off the release of Netherralm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11, Warner Bros. will be working with producer James Wan (Aquaman) to bring Earthrealm’s heroes against the forces of Outworld to life once more.

News of the announcement came from ABC Australia reporter Claire Campbell, who tweeted that filming will take place in South Australia and it will be “the largest movie ever filmed and produced” in the region. Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall, also confirmed the news of the film reboot in the area, which will be in pre-production later this month.

The largest film production in South Australia's history!@warnerbros will bring their epic action film, Mortal Kombat, to life here in SA. SA locations. SA crews. SA VFX companies. It will enhance our production capabilities and create new jobs for the local film industry. pic.twitter.com/jkPeRuq1Wz — Steven Marshall, MP (@marshall_steven) May 14, 2019

Along with Wan will be Simon McQuoid making his directorial debut, and longtime gamer and screenwriter Greg Russo will be providing the script. Rumors about the movie date as far back as last year, with a Hashtag Show report discovering details on the reboot’s plot.

The movie will be centered around a new character named Cole Turner, who is described as “a Philadelphia boxer that is recruited by a prophecy chaser to compete in a fantastical tournament – the outcome of which determines the fate of Earth and it’s inhabitants.” Old characters and new throughout the MK lore in the initial report are expected to appear as well, including Australian favorite Kano, Sonya Blade, Liu Kang, and much more.

The first Mortal Kombat film adaptation was released in 1995 and is touted as one of the greatest video game film adaptations of all time. The movie sparked character-redefining performances from Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as the sinister sorcerer Shang Tsung, and Trevor Goddard as the aforementioned mercenary Kano. The latter’s performance alone was the sole reason the character was retconned with an Australian background in later video games.

Mortal Kombat attempted another reboot before this with the web series Mortal Kombat: Legacy, exclusively on YouTube. Tagawa reprised his role as Shang Tsung in the second season, eventually returning once more as the sorcerer in Mortal Kombat 11.

Watch the trailer from the 1995 version of Mortal Kombat below:

