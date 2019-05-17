Lil Nas X Drops His Star-Studded “Old Town Road” Video [WATCH]

Since it captivated the nation, Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” has given us — a remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, more people making memes and remix videos and more. Now the official video is here and it’s a cinematic!

Chris Rock, Vince Staples, Rico Nasty, Diplo, Ha Ha Davis, Jozzy and the song’s beat creator, YoungKio all guest star in the video and you can watch it in full. The clip features Billy Ray and Lil Nas X somehow pulling a Back To The Future and going from the Old West to present day Atlanta.

The single has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks, keeping songs from Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber at bay.

