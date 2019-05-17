STREAMED: DJ Khaled Drops “Father Of Asahd,” Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Debut Album “Fever,” & More

DJ Khaled — Father of Asahd

DJ Khaled’s back with more mogul talk. Two years after Grateful, the proud dad unleashes “another one” with his latest star-studded effort, Father of Asahd.

As usual, Khaled comes with some familiar names and faces. The LP includes appearances from Cardi B, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, Big Sean, SZA, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gunna, Future, JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Quavo, and many more.

To go along with the new LP, Khaled unveiled the moving video for “Higher.” The song and visual feature John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle in what could be his final video. Hussle was shot and killed outside of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles earlier this year. All proceeds of the song will go to Nip’s children, Emani and Kross, who Hussle raps about in the song (“Mani turned ten, Kross turned two”).

Khaled recently explained the album’s title during an interview with Hot 97. “I’ve always been a great and good person,” he said. “As soon as Asahd came in my life, I became greater. I always knew I was gonna be the father of Asahd. I always knew I was gonna be a millionaire. I always knew I was gonna be one of the greatest hitmakers out there.”

Listen to “another one” of Khaled’s star-packed LPs below.

Tyler, The Creator — IGOR

Approximately two years after releasing his Flower Boy album, Tyler, the Creator returns with his latest body of work, IGOR. This happens to be a 12-song project featuring Pharrell Williams, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti, among others.

Beyond some big name guests, Tyler made it a point to highlight his contributions on Twitter. The Odd Future star wrote, produced, and arranged on every track. However, he also warned fans about their expectations before unleashing the effort.

“Don’t go into this expecting a rap album,” he wrote on Twitter. “Don’t go into this expecting any album. Just go, jump into it. I believe the first listen works best all the way through, no skips. Front to back. No distractions either.”

He continued: “As much as I would like to paint a picture and tell you my favorite moments, I would rather you form your own. If we ever cross paths, feel free to articulate what those moments were for you. Keep it timely tho. I’m not tryna have an ‘Oprah’ episode. Stank you smelly mucho.”

Meet IGOR below.

Megan Thee Stallion — Fever

Fresh off a social media-fueled buzz, rising Houston star Megan Thee Stallion drops her newest project, Fever. It’s a 14-song project that features appearances by DaBaby and Juicy J. Otherwise, Megan takes center stage as a soloist with songs like the viral “Big Ol’ Freak,” “Hood Rat Shit,” and “Sex Talk.”

Arriving one year after Tina Snow, Fever is the latest chapter for Hot Girl Meg. “Tina Snow was one of my personalities,” she recently told Atlanta’s Hot 107.9. “She was the pimp, the mack. So now we got Hot Girl Meg. They about to get introduced to her. This is a party girl. This is a twerker.”

Thee Stallion, who made a name for herself with raunchy and provocative lyrics, said the music would follow that festive spirit of twerking. “We getting ratchet on this one,” she added. “There’s a lot of booty-shaking anthems on this project. I’m really excited for the girls to hear this one.”

Get to know Hot Girl Meg with Fever below.

Chance the Rapper feat. TisaKorean & Murda Beatz — “GRoCERIES”

Chance the Rapper isn’t ready to drop his debut album just yet. The Chicago star is teasing his highly anticipated LP with the release of a dance-ready new single, “GRoCERIES,” which features TisaKorean and Murda Beatz.

Produced by Murda and Felix Leone, “GRoCERIES” kicks off with a line about grocery store runs. “Used to carry all the groceries in in one trip,” Chance playfully raps on the track. Later, he adds a “Jamie Foxx Show” reference for fans of the series: “Five-star hotel, doorman look like Braxton.”

This is the first single from Chano’s anxiously awaited project and a sign of things to come, according to the newly-married man. “The album is gonna be the summer thing. So I wanted to just prep everybody, get them dancing early,” Chance told Beats 1. “It’s a very dance-y album and I felt like this is a right way to crank it off, one of the styles of dances.”

The recent groom went on to explain why this LP will focus on dance music so heavily. “The whole album has been inspired by the day I got married and how I was dancing that day,” he added. “We all danced our hearts out. It was the hardest I’ve ever danced in my life and I’m a great lifelong dancer. Everything in it is all the different styles of music that make me wanna dance, and remind me of that day and of that night.”

Start dancing below.

Wu-Tang Clan — Of Mics and Men: Music from the Showtime Documentary Series

Hot off the release of their four-part Showtime documentary series Of Mics and Men, Wu-Tang Clan unleashes a seven-song EP. The project features music and stories from the making of the newly-released documentary series.

Writer Cheo Hodari Coker makes an appearance on “Yo, Is You Cheo?” a skit about the journalist’s infamous run-in with the crew. Nas also appears on a skit about his early impressions of the Shaolin MCs. “I knew something was coming,” he says in the clip. “You could just tell. You could just feel it.”

Beyond soundbites from the documentary, the EP also features contributions from Ghostface Killah, RZA, Raekwon, GZA, Cappadonna, Masta Killa and more. Meanwhile, RZA, DJ Scratch, Core, and VitalSignzEnt offer production.

Of Mics and Men is out now via Showtime. However, it isn’t the only bit of Wu content longtime fans can expect. In fact, Hulu is also creating a 10-episode Wu-Tang Clan series, which is set to be called An American Saga.

