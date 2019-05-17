Northern Hospitality: A Toronto Restaurant Has an Interesting Way to Keep Kawhi Leonard with the Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are down one game to zero against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, but series looks to be far from over. The second seed in the conference came within inches of taking Game 1, backed by the star performances of Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry.

Leonard, an impending free agent, has some choices to make, as the Raptors have built a great case to keep him around. Toronto is willing to break out the food bank if Kawhi can take the offer the Raptors give them—presenting the Raptors Republic‘s Ka’wine & Dine Initiative, which will allow restaurants to print a badge on their window with a Kawhi emblem shown. The sticker would signal that Leonard would be able to eat at the restaurant free for life if he re-signs with the Raptors.

The movement has already received participation from two restaurants: Rodney’s Oyster House on King Street and Le Select Bistro on Wellington.

“We want to rally the city to do everything we can to let Kawhi know that we support him, want him here long-term and ultimately make him feel at home in Toronto,” says Adam Robles, Head of Marketing and Social Media with Raptors Republic. “He may need a warm coat, but he won’t need his wallet.”

Kawhi Leonard is looking to be a prime candidate to join one of his hometown LA teams—the Clippers or the Lakers, with the Clippers being the top choice. Toronto, however, has given Kawhi an opportunity to become a supernova star in the Eastern Conference. He would help eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a buzzer-beater shot that was one for the ages.

It’s all about options, but the incentive of eating in a city for free is quite enticing.

