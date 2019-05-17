Safaree Hits NYC Streets To Protest Fur Ban: “Stop Picking On Us!” [Video]

If nothing else, Safaree Samuels is known for always wearing fur — even in the scorching heat. The Love & Hip Hop reality star loves wearing fur so much, in fact, he decided to join pro-fur protesters in NYC this week.

In response to a proposed ban on fur, Nicki Minaj’s ex-fiancé hit the streets to express his disapproval.

“Safaree, rocking a flowing fur coat of course, was shouting at the top of his lungs in front of NY’s City Hall on Wednesday to protest a proposed ban on fur sales in Gotham. As you’d imagine, things got very heated … with Safaree’s pro-fur supporters clashing — at least verbally — with a slew of anti-fur protesters,” TMZ reports. He was reportedly joined by 150 pro-fur protesters, chanting “Leave us alone! Stop picking on us. Our fur, our right!! Our choice, our right!”

“But, when anti-fur protesters reminded him of the rampant animal abuse behind the fur industry, Safaree’s retort was far from educated,” TMZ continues. “He said, ‘I didn’t do it. Go to China with that. This is America.’”

“When he barked that people should be more concerned with police brutality against African Americans, the crowd rage went through the roof — and Safaree unleashed a string of obscenities,” the site states. “Anti-fur protesters followed him all the way to his waiting SUV which was flanked by some huge bodyguards.”

Safaree also hopped on social media to tell folks not to mess with his “drip.”

Welp.

