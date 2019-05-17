Police in Prince Georges County have arrested three teens in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old girl. Ariana Funes-Diaz was found dead in a creek on May 15 in the 6300 block of 64th Avenue in Riverdale.

Officers arrested 16-year-old Josue Fuentes-Ponce of Bladensburg, 17-year-old Joel Escobar of Northeast Washington, DC, and 14-year-old Cynthia Hernandez-Nucamendi of Lothian, Md. They have been charged as adults.

Courtesy: Prince George’s County Police

Detectives are working to find a fourth suspect. They say that unknown suspect along with the three arrested and the victim all drove together to an apartment complex in the 6300 block of 64th Avenue in Riverdale back on April 18. The suspect believed Ariana was planning to go to the police about a crime they had all committed on April 17 in Washington, DC.

The group then allegedly walked into a wooded area behind the complex where they assaulted her with a machete and baseball bat, officials said. She then died from her injuries.

Police said Fuentes-Ponce and Escobar are members of an MS-13 clique based out of Prince George’s County.

“This is not two gangs at war with each other,” “This is a gang that turned on itself, turned on an associate and extreme violence was used,” said Maj. Brian Riley of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call our detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Teens Charged With Possible MS-13 Related Murder Of 14-Year-Old Girl was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: