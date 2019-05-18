Mom Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Says Sister Took Child After His Death

Tanisha Foster, the mother of the late Nipsey Hussle‘s daughter, claims that the family is keeping her away from the child. The late rapper’s sister, Samantha Smith, reportedly took the child in after her brother’s untimely death and is fighting for legal guardianship.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Tanisha Foster is objecting to the filing by Samantha Smith, who asked the court to be named guardian after Nipsey died.

Foster states that she is Emani Asghedom’s mother and believes the “Law and Policy of this state favors the protection of the rights of natural parents and their children. Objector has statutory priority over petitioner.”

She claims that Emani was visiting Nipsey Hussle on the day that he was killed and says that Smith “unlawfully took the minor and as of this date, despite objectors demand, refused to return the minor to Objector.”

Foster appeared in court earlier this week and told the outlet she’s willing to do whatever she needs to regain and maintain custody of the girl.

