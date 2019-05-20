Black Mississippi Strippers Awarded $3M In Workplace Discrimination Case

In the state capital of Jackson in Mississippi, five Black strippers were awarded $3.3 million in a workplace discrimination case. The women argued that their working conditions were far worse than that of their white counterparts.

The Independent reports:

Five African-American strippers have been awarded more than $3m (£2.36m) by a Mississippi jury after a judge ruled the women were forced to work in worse conditions than their white colleagues.

The women were awarded the damages following a year-long case against Danny’s Downtown Cabaret in Jackson, the state’s capital, which was sued by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The commission, which challenges workplace discrimination, said the club limited when black women could work and fined them $25 when they missed a shift. It alleged the white strippers were not subjected to those fines and were given flexible schedules.

The club was also accused of forcing black strippers to work at another Jackson establishment with lower pay and worse security, while Danny’s manager allegedly used a racial slur against a black dancer.

The lawyer for Danny’s is hoping to get the award reduced and if that effort fails, he promised to file an appeal.

