Nike Drops The Ball On Their Newest Puerto Rico Inspired Air Force 1

Seems like Nike just caught an L. Just a few weeks after the debacle that was the Travis Scott rollout on the SNKRS app, Nike is catching new heat on social media for their latest Puerto Rico inspired Air Force 1 which features a design that doesn’t exactly represent anything Puerto Rican.

Latinos in general, maybe, but not specifically Borinquen culture.

DJ Clark Kent was quick to point out that the design resembled a Panamanian art form known as Mola that although originates from a Latino country, is not in any way connected to Puerto Rico.

Whether the backlash will cause Nike to cancel the release of these joints remains to be seen but don’t be surprised if that actually turns out to be the case. Their past Puerto Rican inspired 1’s have been pretty dope with the way they would utilize the island’s flag and its colors to capture that Borinquen steez. These new joints though, they ain’t it, chief.

Check out some OG Puerto Rican AF1’s below and let us know your thoughts on Nike’s latest snafu.

