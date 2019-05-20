The injury bug has struck the Washington Redskins early.

Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster was carted off the field during OTA’s on Monday. The injury reportedly happened after Foster went to defend a bootleg. He “immediately grabbed his knee in tremendous pain.

Looks like Reuben Foster is down with an injury. Looks hurt. Bruce Allen and Greg Manusky standing there watching him. pic.twitter.com/rnspPPsRfp — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 20, 2019

No word on the seriousness of the injury but The Team 980 will keep you updated.

Redskins Linebacker Rueben Foster Carted Off The Field After Leg Injury During OTA’s was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: