CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Auntie O Claps Back At Troll Telling Her To Pay Off College Students’ Loans Too

Don't come for Oprah Winfrey unless she sends for you.

Leave a comment
Oprah Winfrey, Duke University's 157th Commencement Ceremony

Source: Sara D. Davis / Getty

In the wake of billionaire Robert F. Smith paying off the student loan debt of the entire 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College, someone thought it was a good idea to try to guilt Oprah Winfrey into the doing the same thing.

On Monday, one woman learned the hard way: Don’t come for Auntie O unless she sends for you.

See, the iconic talk show host and billionaire posted a picture on Instagram of her speaking at Colorado College’s recent graduation. But then user @spiritualceo111 had the audacity to tag Oprah in the following comment: “Should have paid off their student debut @oprah lol @morehouse1967.”

While many celebs would simply ignore this type of nonsense, Oprah had some choice words for Miss Thing.

“Already paid 13m in scholarships,” she wrote. “Have put over 400 men thru @morehouse1967.”

Welp!

Take a look:

 

Not surprising, the troll’s Instagram profile is now on private.

It’s always so funny how people want to roast celebrities for not doing enough without doing their own research. Over the years, Oprah has been one of the most generous celebrities giving to thousands of students here in the U.S. and abroad, including her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy For Girls in South Africa. Since its inception in 2007, more than 400 young girls have graduated from the institution.

But @spiritualceo111, go awf, sis.

As we previously reported, during a speech he gave on Sunday, Robert F. Smith, the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, announced that his family was creating a grant to eliminate the nearly 400 Morehouse graduates’ nearly $40 million debt.

“On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus. This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans,” the 56-year-old told the crowd in Atlanta on May 19.

Adding, “I know my class will make sure they pay this forward…and let’s make sure every class has the same opportunity going forward because we are enough to take care of our own community.”

Apparently, this was a total surprise to both Smith’s staff and Morehouse’s administration.

In the end, we want to commend Smith, Oprah and the countless others that donate their money to good causes and help put our youth through college and better their lives.

We appreciate you.

RELATED NEWS:

#BlackExcellence: Billionaire To Pay Off 2019 Morehouse Grads’ Student Loan Debt

#BlackExcellence: Oprah Didn’t Know This One Thing About Herself Until She Googled It

White Man Tells Howard Students Mad That His Dog Sh*ts On The Yard, ‘Move The Campus’

EMILY's List 2nd Annual Pre-Oscars Event - Arrivals

Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

25 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

Continue reading Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

Black Twitter Calls Out White Celebs Defrauding Colleges So Their Mediocre Kids Can Get Accepted

[caption id="attachment_3024356" align="alignleft" width="1154"] Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty[/caption] Baby...Black Twitter was in a frenzy this morning after news hit that actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Laughlin were arrested for partaking in an elaborate bribery scheme to get their children into some of the most elite universities in the country. According to NBC News, the FBI spent two years investigation the Desperate Housewives and Fuller House actresses along with almost 50 other people involved in the $25 million scandal, appropriately named Operation Varsity Blues. See, this elite network of wealthy parents paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to a California man, William "Rick" Singer, who boosted their children's chances of gaining entrance into elite colleges, such as Yale University and Stanford University. He did so by paying other people to take tests for their client's children, bribing test administrators to allow that to happen, and bribing college coaches and administrators to identify the applicants as athletes, NBC write. The indictment also stated that some of the students even lied about their race and ethnicity on their applications to benefit from affirmative action. "This case is about the widening corruption of elite college admissions through the steady application of wealth, combined with fraud," U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Andrew Lelling said in a press conference on Tuesday. Adding, "There can be no separate college admission for wealthy, and I will add there will not be a separate criminal justice system either." When it comes to two Hollywood actresses, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to strengthen her two daughters' chances of gaining admission to the University of Southern California, NBC reported. Meanwhile, Huffman and her husband, actor William H. Macy, paid $15,000 to get one of their daughters unlimited time for her SAT test. https://twitter.com/etnow/status/1105555308460560384 “We believe everyone charged here today had a role in fostering a culture of corruption and greed that created an uneven playing field for students trying to get into these schools the right way through hard work, good grades and community service,” John Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge, told NBC News. “Following 10 months of investigation using sophisticated techniques, the FBI uncovered what we believe to be a rigged system,” Bonavolonta said, “robbing students all over the country of their right to a fair shot of getting into some of the most elite universities in this country.” Clearly, this continues to show the ways that the intersections of wealth, white privilege and access continue to erode the system and allow for the 1 percent to get away with it. Meanwhile, people of color, especially Black students, who attend Ivy Leagues or other coveted colleges are made to feel inferior or told that they only got their "spot there" because of affirmative action. Well, like me, Black Twitter was also HOT and had plenty to say about the situation from making jokes about the ridiculousness of it, pointing out the hypocrisy of how most of White America negatively views affirmative action and sharing their own personal experiences as a student of color in college. Here's what folks had to say:

Auntie O Claps Back At Troll Telling Her To Pay Off College Students’ Loans Too was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close