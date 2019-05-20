Auntie O Claps Back At Troll Telling Her To Pay Off College Students’ Loans Too

In the wake of billionaire Robert F. Smith paying off the student loan debt of the entire 2019 graduating class of Morehouse College, someone thought it was a good idea to try to guilt Oprah Winfrey into the doing the same thing.

On Monday, one woman learned the hard way: Don’t come for Auntie O unless she sends for you.

See, the iconic talk show host and billionaire posted a picture on Instagram of her speaking at Colorado College’s recent graduation. But then user @spiritualceo111 had the audacity to tag Oprah in the following comment: “Should have paid off their student debut @oprah lol @morehouse1967.”

While many celebs would simply ignore this type of nonsense, Oprah had some choice words for Miss Thing.

“Already paid 13m in scholarships,” she wrote. “Have put over 400 men thru @morehouse1967.”

Welp!

Take a look:

Not surprising, the troll’s Instagram profile is now on private.

It’s always so funny how people want to roast celebrities for not doing enough without doing their own research. Over the years, Oprah has been one of the most generous celebrities giving to thousands of students here in the U.S. and abroad, including her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy For Girls in South Africa. Since its inception in 2007, more than 400 young girls have graduated from the institution.

But @spiritualceo111, go awf, sis.

As we previously reported, during a speech he gave on Sunday, Robert F. Smith, the founder and CEO of Vista Equity Partners, announced that his family was creating a grant to eliminate the nearly 400 Morehouse graduates’ nearly $40 million debt.

“On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we’re gonna put a little fuel in your bus. This is my class, 2019. And my family is making a grant to eliminate their student loans,” the 56-year-old told the crowd in Atlanta on May 19.

Adding, “I know my class will make sure they pay this forward…and let’s make sure every class has the same opportunity going forward because we are enough to take care of our own community.”

Apparently, this was a total surprise to both Smith’s staff and Morehouse’s administration.

In the end, we want to commend Smith, Oprah and the countless others that donate their money to good causes and help put our youth through college and better their lives.

We appreciate you.

