In case you missed the Vitamin of The Day on the quick silva show…the vitamin was “chase your passion not the money.” When it comes to your dreams, if you are in it for the money…You are choosing the wrong aspiration. When you put your face down and do the work the money will purely follow. Keep up the hard work and the paper will follow. If you want to see the full vitamin look at the video above.

