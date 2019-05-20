Social Media Reacts To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Finale’s Water Bottle Appearances

***The following post will contain SPOILERS***

HBO’s Game Of Thrones finally wrapped up its series on Sunday, with The Starks securing their victory and ruling throughout all of Westeros and The North. The final season of the hit series has been met with mixed criticism and extreme petitioning due to the writing of their favorite characters. Along with that came some visual blunders that couldn’t be missed.

Take the finale last night, where two bottles of King’s Landing Spring Water found underneath the chairs of the Seven Kingdoms officials. Attentive fans that discovered the infamous coffee cup in the fourth episode of the show saw a water bottle at Samwell Tarly’s feet, which can be found at the 46-minute mark. Another bottle is later shown below between Davos and Gendry Baratheon in the same scene.

You’ve heard of coffee cup now get ready for plastic water bottle? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iZLZ7kx3Xa — harman. (@woIgang) May 20, 2019

As shown before, the aforementioned coffee cup was visible early in the second, where HBO digitally remove the blunder from the episode. It is yet to be determined if HBO will respond to the botch the way they did for the coffee cup.

Frustrated fans of the season are looking to use this moment to bury the writers (showrunners D.B. Weiss and David Benioff) for their “lack of attention to detail” and wanting to get the show over with.

When the writers just want to get over the show and leave a water bottle in the scene #GameOfThrones #watergate2019 #GameOfThronesFinale #starbuckscup all over again pic.twitter.com/p2faKZulS1 — Amandeep Kaur (@AmandeepKaurA) May 20, 2019

LMAOOO I CAN'T BREATHE THEY DID IT AGAIN 💀💀 First Starbucks now a water bottle this show is a joke #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/9YaFF8Pnm6 — ℝίτα🐉||GoT Spoilers (@JonxDanyy) May 20, 2019

THE WATER BOTTLE. THIS IS NOT EVEN FUNNY ANYMORE. We’ve had a coffe cup, a cameraman, sneakers, Jamie two handed, Drogon flying alone over KL and now a water bottle. Writing 🤝 Editing

Being the worst GoT departments pic.twitter.com/d6dDpXYsPB — C. | that is NOT my canon (@carohuntz) May 20, 2019

You’re telling me in the two fucking years y’all took to make this fucking season no one caught the coffee cup OR THE F.U.C.K.I.N.G WATER BOTTLE? #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/5LXgijjJt0 — Teeb Mills (@StevenWithAV13) May 20, 2019

Even the most important lords of the seven kingdoms need to stay hydrated.#gameofthrones #waterbottle pic.twitter.com/NS22F3SQgV — savvyshopaholic (@Savanna39803740) May 20, 2019

Whatever the case may be, the show’s finale is still primed to draw large ratings for HBO.

