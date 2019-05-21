Angelica Vila sat down with MiaBelle before her performance at the Boom 103.9 Class Of 2019 concert. She talks New York, music, and where she draws inspiration.

She has one of the biggest records out right now with “More In The Morning”, and we are sure we will be hearing a lot more in the future from the new Roc Nation signee.

Where Does Angelica Vila Draw Inspiration For Her Love Songs? | Boom 103.9 Class Of Exclusive was originally published on boomphilly.com

