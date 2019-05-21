MoneyBagg Yo closed out the Boom 103.9 Class Of 2019 concert at the Fillmore Philadelphia. He spoke backstage with DJ Bran about touring and fasting because of Ramadan, and if we will hear any new music from him and Meek Mill this summer. He also shares how the J. Cole feature from his last album came about.
Check out some of the highlights from his performance below!
Boom Class Of 2019: MoneyBagg Yo
18 photos Launch gallery
Boom Class Of 2019: MoneyBagg Yo
1. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 1 of 18
2. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 2 of 18
3. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 3 of 18
4. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 4 of 18
5. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 5 of 18
6. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 6 of 18
7. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 7 of 18
8. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 8 of 18
9. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 9 of 18
10. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 10 of 18
11. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 11 of 18
12. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 12 of 18
13. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 13 of 18
14. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 14 of 18
15. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 15 of 18
16. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 16 of 18
17. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 17 of 18
18. MoneyBagg YoSource:R1 Digital 18 of 18
MoneyBagg Yo Shares If We Will See A Meek Mill Collab, J. Cole Feature, And Fasting For Ramadan | Boom 103.9 Class Of Exclusive was originally published on boomphilly.com
comments – add yours