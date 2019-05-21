Can’t nobodyyyy tell him nothinggggg, you can’t tell him nothing. If you thought Lil Nas X was just a flash in the pan based due to ridiculously successful record “Old Town Road” you were sadly mistaken. The viral sensation is making sure to squeeze every ounce of success he can out of the song that is sweeping across America before we get another track out of him.

In a move that makes the most the sense in the world, Wrangler is teaming up with Lil Nas X to drop a capsule collection based on the catchy “Wrangler on my booty” lyric from the insanely catchy record.

The collection which officially dropped on Monday (May 20) is comprised of jeans place “on my booty” conveniently located underneath the Wrangler tag on the back pocket, t-shirts, tiny shorts for the ladies and a denim shirt that states “Old Town Road Road #1.”

The collection doesn’t only feature visible details, the clothes sports technology inside of them as well. When you scan the Wrangler logo that is, yes, on your booty you will gain access to exclusive behind the scenes footage from Lil Nas X’s brilliant “Old Town Road” movie/music video that featured Billy Ray Cyrus, Chris Rock, Rico Nasty, Vince Staples, HA HA Davis, Diplo, Jozzy and the songs producer, YoungKio.

The only thing missing now is a Maserati collaboration at this point. Lil Nas X is not done yet, this stallion still has legs with a recently announced EP that will feature a “legend” on the way, and we are sure a slew of other announcements down the pipeline. Keep shaking the table young man, we are rooting for you Hip-Hop cowboy. You can head here to see the entire Wrangler collection.

Lil Nas X & Wrangler Team Up To Literally Put Some Wrangler On Your Booty was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: