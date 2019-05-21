…And Justus For All: Little Brother To Reunite Following A Nine-Year Hiatus

It’s a beautiful day for hip-hop heads everywhere, as Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh will reform Little Brother and will be working on their first album since 2010’s Leftback.

In an email sent to DJBooth, Phonte confirms that the group will be back on tour soon as they will perform at the Hopscotch Festival in Raliegh, N.C. “I’m excited to announce that my brother Big Pooh and I are back at work,” Phonte wrote. New Little Brother music and a tour are coming soon.”

Forming in 1998, Little Brother comprised of the two emcees Phonte and Pooh along with producer 9th Wonder. The trio would be recognized as one of the most influential hip-hop groups in the 2000s, with critically acclaimed albums and mixtapes. Their 2002 debut album The Listening brought them onto the forefront of the hip-hop underground revival and inspired a number of rappers that would follow in their footsteps. The most noticeable would be Drake, who would work with the group for his Comeback Season mixtape hit, “Think Good Thoughts.”

In 2006, 9th Wonder would part ways with the group citing creative differences and the group would leave Atlantic Records. Phonte and Big Pooh would disband following the release of Leftback four years later, as Phonte went to pursue his solo endeavors and work with his R&B project The Foreign Exchange. Rumblings of a Little Brother reunion would come shortly after Phonte’s solo album Charity Starts At Home, where 9th Wonder would produce four tracks on the record.

The trio would reunite for a surprise performance at The Art of Cool Festival that came together hours before they took the stage. The moment – which happened during the 20th Anniversary of celebrated hip-hop releases from OutKast and Black Star – brought many to speculate if Little Brother was coming back together for good. Phonte would also confirm to DJBooth that Little Brother will continue as a duo after contemplation with 9th Wonder.

“After conversations with 9th Wonder following our Art of Cool reunion show in Durham last year, the three of us mutually agreed it was best for LB to continue as a duo, as Pooh and I have officially been Little Brother since 2007.”

No other information about a tour has been revealed other than their date for the Hopscotch Festival, commencing from September 5-7.

