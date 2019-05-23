Free Smoke: Drake Responds To Critics For His ‘Disrespectful’ Courtside Antics

The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks are now tied 2-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals with a pivotal Game 5 tonight in Milwaukee. Tempers flared around the series outside the court, with the Raptors Global Ambassador Drake going out of his way to irritate the opposing bench during Toronto’s 120-102 rout Tuesday night.

In a now-deleted tweet by Giannis Antetokoumnpo’s representative, Georgios Dimitropoulos, would voice disapproval of hip-hop superstar rubbing the shoulders of Raptors coach Nick Nurse and heckling The Greek Freak:

“Imagine a gig & an athlete on VIP seats, right next to the band, stands up on the stage just to show off during the entire game knowing cameras are on him, occasionally even massaging the singer,” said Dimitropoulos in the tweet.” Security&him both allow it. Never seen anything as disrespectful as this before…”

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer also had some choice words for the Scorpion artist after the Game 4 loss.

“I will say, again, I see it in some timeouts, but I don’t know of any person that’s attending the game that isn’t a participant in the game, a coach — I’m sorry, a player or a coach, that has access to the court,” Budenholzer said during a conference call. “I don’t know how much he’s on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying it’s more than I realize. There’s certainly no place for fans and, you know, whatever it is exactly that Drake is for the Toronto Raptors. You know, to be on the court, there’s boundaries and lines for a reason, and like I said, the league is usually pretty good at being on top of stuff like that.”

Champagne Papi would respond to those comments in peak Drake fashion, hailing a number of laughing emojis on Instagram would showing himself enjoying the game.

Drake would also like a comment made by a user that suggested that if teams don’t want people like Drake to be celebrating in a ridiculous manner, then those teams should be beating the Raptors.

Drake is fed up with Mike Budenholzer being fed up with his antics (via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/uBnZrUl8h2 — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) May 23, 2019

After all, Drake’s heart has been broken too many times by LeBron James and for once he feels like the dreaded “Drake Curse” has finally been lifted. Let him have this moment.

The Bucks and Raptors will tip-off tonight from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee at 8:30 pm live on TNT.

