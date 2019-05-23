Wendy Williams’ Son Arrested For 2-Piecing His Old Man, Kevin Hunter

The drama filled divorce proceedings between Wendy Williams and her estranged husband Kevin Hunter just took an unforeseen turn as TMZ is reporting that their son Kevin Jr. got into some fisticuffs with his old man this past Wednesday (May 23).

We’re told the incident went down at a store parking lot near the family home in New Jersey. Sources connected to the family tell TMZ, Wendy took 18-year-old Kevin Jr. to the home … he was there to pick something up. Wendy left and was coming back a short time later to pick him up.

We’re told Kevin Jr. did not know his dad was in the house, but we’re told everything was cool between them and they ended up going to a store together just after midnight.

We’re told … in the store parking lot, they got into an argument over Kevin’s demand for spousal support. Kevin Sr. then launched and claimed Wendy was “brainwashing” their son against him.

Our sources say it got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold.

Authorities eventually arrested Jr. for assaulting his old man but Kevin Sr. says he isn’t interested in pressing charges on his son.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear,” Hunter told TMZ.

Though the original story was that the argument began over Kevin’s insistence on spousal support, sources now tell TMZ the drama began when Hunter implored his son to “carve his own path to success” and how “he needed to work hard on his own and without Wendy’s handouts.” This coming from a man demanding spousal support, y’all.

