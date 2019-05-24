CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You

Leave a comment
Hip Hop : Kod Street Dance World Cup 2016 in Paris

Source: Godong / Getty

Is it just us, or do you feel the summertime fever in the air?

Memorial Day weekend  is sort of the unofficial beginning of the Summer season, which means it’s time for Barbecues, lit parties and lots and lots of dancing!

 

Kid The Wiz and his lite feet homies are always giving us fire dance videos — but their recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show gives us the perfect vibe for some summer, holiday, and nostalgic Friday fun:

 

This one’s a vibe too:

 

So are these:

View this post on Instagram

Keep Calm ! We Turn Up NYC 🔥🔥🕺🏽 Energy Is Contagious 😷 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With That #TeamKidTheWiz 🇩🇴 SALSAAA 💃 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 Dance Style – #LiteFeet 💡 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @WaffleNYC @JohnnyDior @YushonStroughn @Ty_Live @Sean.Mcfly @Waffle_Bj @Eddy_FastDough @AstroFastDough ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Wshh #Complex #WillSmith #HipHop #TheEllenShow #EndGame #Party #Talent #MJ #9Gag #Love #Wshh #CardiB #NYC #NY #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Daquan #Blessings #Nike #AD #ViralContent #Amazing #JimmyFallon #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

 

View this post on Instagram

NY Summer Ready For US 🔥🔥🕺🏽 Song – LINK IN BIO !!! 🎶 New York City’s Fav. Vibe 🔑 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @USMOVIE 🎥 Tag @ShaHadi @JordanPeele @LupitanYongo @WistonCDuke ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #LiteFeet 💡 #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 SQUAD : @WaffleNYC 💪🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Song – Us Anthem #KidTheWizOnTheTrack 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @JohnnyDior @YushonStroughn @Ty_Live @Sean.Mcfly @Waffle_Bj @Eddy_FastDough @AstroFastDough ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Wshh #Complex #WillSmith #HipHop #TheEllenShow #Us #UsMovie #Talent #MJ #9GagNoticeMe #Usa #Fun #Wshh #WorldStar #CardiB #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Daquan #Blessings #Nike #AD #ViralContent #Amazing #JimmyFallon #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

 

Watch this video enough times and you too will feel like you can walk on air.

View this post on Instagram

Right Back Feeling Amazing 🔥🔥🕺🏽💥New York #FreeSpirit Vibe 🥇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #LiteFeet 💡 #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Song – #RightBack By @TheGr8Khalid 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Cc : @JohnnyDior @Waffle_Bj ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🎥: @___GordonGekko ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 💥 #NewYorkCity #Khalid #HipHop #TheEllenShow #Us #Shazam #Talent #MJ #9Gag #Fun #Wshh #Coachella #BlueFace #WorldStar #CardiB #KidTheWiz #Viral #Dance #Blessings #Nike #AD #WillSmith #KidTheWiz #Amazing #NY #Blessings #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

 

Although some of us shouldn’t even try:

 

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share some of your Memorial moves.

 

Esketitttt: If You’re Ready For Memorial Day Weekend & Summer — This Video Is Totally For You was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close