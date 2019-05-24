Nipsey Hussle’s death is still being felt across the world, especially by those close to him. Case in point: his fellow west coast brethren YG is still mentally trying to process the tragic loss of the rapper/philanthropist. During a recent stop at Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Wednesday (May 23) to promote his album 4REAL 4REAL, the “Big Bank” rapper got real candid with the radio host, opening up about his friendship with Hussle and revealing that he will be giving a percentage of his album sales to the Nipsey’s children.

YG revealed the move after he was asked about the touching “In loving memory of Nipsey Hussle” message located on the bottom of the album’s artwork.“I put that ‘In Loving Memory of Nip’ on the album because I’m giving his kids a percentage of every song on the album. So by the time they hit 18, from me, they gonna have a bag,” he said. He also added that he could see himself continuing to look out for Nipsey’s kids by making sure they receive donations from his next six albums.

When asked about their friendship, YG spoke on how their bond grew after they first met back in 2010

“I think we did some music the same day. After that, we just kept running across each other on some L.A. shit,” YG shared. “From that, it just started to build… He ended up being like a big brother to me. The brand shit was the thing we talked about all the time, building a brand that’s gonna [outlast] you.”

4REAL 4REAL was originally slated to be a surprise drop but was delayed due to the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle. YG’s fourth studio album is out now and features the single “Go Loko” plus appearances from Meek Mill, DaBaby, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, G-Eazy and more. You can watch the interview between YG and Big Boy below:

Photo: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

YG to Give Percentage of ‘4Real 4Real’ Album Sales to Nipsey Hussle’s Children was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

