LeBron Whisperer Brian Windhorst Says James “In Contact” With Kawhi Leonard & Jimmy Butler

The Lakers stink and have some serious work to do if they ever want to get back to their winning ways. If they intend on returning back to NBA prominence, they are going to need some superstars, and according to LeBron whisperer Brian Windhorst, James is on the job and is “in contact” with Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler about bringing their talents to the Los Angeles and joining the Lake Show.

During an interview on the ESPN show PTI (Pardon The Interruption), Windhorst revealed James has been wearing his recruiting hat in hopes he can help lure either both or one of the superstars to the Lakers labeling him “tamperer in chief” since Magic Johnson is no longer there.

“From what I understand, [LeBron] has already begun the recruiting process. I’ve heard he has had contact with Kawhi Leonard. I’ve heard he’s had contact with Jimmy Butler.”

Since the end of their abysmal season, the Lakers have made some changes. Out is Luke Walton who is now the head coach of the Sacramento Kings, in to fill the vacancy is Frank Vogel who will have Jason Kidd as an assistant. That’s just a bandaid on a still bleeding wound affecting the team. There is still doubt in the young core who were the subject of many trade talks when it came to trying land Anthony Davis before the trade deadline. Plus Magic Johnson’s interview on ESPN’s First Take following him quitting his front office with the job revealed backstabbing and turmoil within the organization.

The Lakers have a lot to fix if they want to look attractive to either Kawhi who right now is one win away from securing a trip to NBA Finals with the Toronto Raptors or Jimmy Butler. The idea of playing alongside LeBron James is clearly not enough anymore.

