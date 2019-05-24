Netflix has unveiled a trailer for their new documentary, The Black Godfather, which follows the rise of living legend Clarence Avant.

Known for working behind the scenes to redefine the industry as we know it, especially where black entertainers and executives are concerned, Avant has impacted the lives and careers of so many greats, including Muhammad Ali, Quincy Jones, Barack Obama, and many, many others.

The Black Godfather features interviews with Cicely Tyson, Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, Lionel Richie, Ludacris, and more. “He was fearless, man. Absolutely fearless!” Quincy Jones insists in the clip.

The highly-anticipated doc drops June 7 on Netflix and in select theaters. Check out the trailer up top and join us in saluting the GOAT, who by the way, was also honored with this year’s ‘GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons’ award.

Photo: Getty

The Black Godfather: Netflix Drops Trailer For Upcoming Clarence Avant Documentary [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

