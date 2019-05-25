YG “In The Dark,” OMB Peezy ft. Method Man “Eat Your Feelings” & More | Daily Visuals

YG really has a knack for dropping some entertaining visuals and his latest piece of work continues that trend albeit it has a more sinister theme than some viewers might be used to.

For his visual to “In The Dark” the LA rapper drinking himself to death and making his way through a demonic underworld where, well, it seems kinda lit. Depending on how you’d want to spend the rest of eternity of course.

Back in the land of the living OMB Peezy throws a fancy dinner party where Method Man and company feast on some material items that would be hard to digest in the clip to “Eat Your Feelings.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Trav featuring Nav, ILoveMakonnen, and more.

YG – “IN THE DARK”

OPEN MIKE EAGLE & METHOD MAN – “EAT YOUR FEELINGS”

OMB PEEZY FT. T.I. – “I’M STRAIGHT”

TRAV FT. NAV – “CALLED IT”

ILOVEMAKONNEN – “DRUNK ON SATURDAY”

KRIMSON KING FT. JIFF P.A LEGEND & KENNY COX – “THE LONG WAY”

