Instagram influencer and model Shannade Clermont, one of the popular Clermont Twins was sentenced last month to a year in prison after she pled guilty to wire fraud charges.

The twin, who was featured in Kanye West‘s Yeezy Season campaigns was reportedly using the debit card of James Alesi, a man who died of a drug overdose shortly after a date with the former Bad Girls Club star.

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Clermont spoke publicly for the first time about what happened that fatal night, which took place in 2017 at her “sugar daddy’s” NYC apartment.

“He wasn’t asleep when I left — he was just drunk,” Clermont said of the night. “I have never been around people who have been on heavy drugs, so I didn’t really know… It was like, ‘Oh, he was a drunk mess.’ I was annoyed . . . [I thought] he was playing games. So I just left.”

After, she says she took the real-estate broker’s card and spent it on luxuries such as a $20,000 shopping spree, flights, Valentino shoes, her rent and more. She maintains that she did not know that the 42-year-old Alesi had died shortly after she left.

“From the outside looking in, it looks like I knew he was dead and was like ‘haha’ . . . and that’s really sick,” she said. “The thing was, he was known as a sugar daddy — very known. He’s not, like, an innocent person… I didn’t love him; I liked him. [He] was just someone who took care of me.”

RELATED: Ex-‘Bad Girls Club’ Star Shannade Clermont Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charges

RELATED: Before & After: See The Mind Boggling Transformation Of The Clermont Twins Through The Years

Shannade Clermont Recalls The Night Her Sugar Daddy Died: “I Thought He Was Playing” was originally published on Theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: