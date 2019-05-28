Angie Ange Hot Topic: The Community Mourns The Loss Of 15-Year-Old Maurice Scott

The D.C. community is heartbroken over the death of 15-Year-Old Maurice Scott who was gunned down in Southeast D.C. on Sunday. Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White posted about the young teen’s death on his Facebook page.

On today’s Hot Topic, The Morning Hustle spoke about the tragedy and its effects. After Nipsey Hussle’s death, there were so many peaceful protest and the message of the “Marathon Continues” was bringing positive vibes but some people just aren’t understanding. Why the children?! The summer just started and we’re already mourning…

