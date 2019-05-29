Master P Talks Going Back To The Hood After Nipsey’s Death and I Got The Hook Up 2

Hip hop mogul and legend Master P. stopped by and was completely unfiltered. Master P talked about his newest project “I got The Hook Up 2.” The star studded sequel to the original stars some of the most high profile social media stars including his son Romeo Miller. Master P says his new movie is funny and has a theme around gentrification. He also discussed Nipsey Hussle being apart of the sound track of the movie.

Master P. is a notable business man and made it out on his poor upbringing to create a label, becoming an artist, play in the NBA, and create multiple business ventures with his family. Leah asked him about returning to the hood after the death of Nipsey Hussle. He explains where he stand with his stance on with returning to the hood once gaining a certain level of success. If you want to see the full interview, watch video above.

