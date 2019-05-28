Cosmopolitan Hotel Claims They Denied Meek Mill Entry over Capacity Issues

Over the weekend Meek Mill, accused the Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas of racist behavior when they denied him entry to see a Mustard concert. Initially, a source close to hotel claimed the Philly rapper was involved in a fight (he denies it happened), hence their reasoning for not allowing him to enter the property. Now they are claiming he was not granted entry due to capacity. Meek and his lawyer are making the claim that the Championships crafter was denied access to the hotel because he is a Black entertainer.

Meek let the world know about the disrespect when he shared an Instagram video of himself talking with two of the hotel’s staff with the caption:

“Some of these casinos have a bunch of Tatics [sic] to keep the level of blacks down …. but love to take our money!!!! This happens to a lot of black entertainers not just me either!! I felt crazy being put out by these white men for no reason!”

In a letter, Meek’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, is demanding the hotel issues an apology to his client while revealing the establishment keeps a list of African American artists who should be denied entry.

“… we have learned that the Cosmopolitan maintains a list of African American recording artists who should be denied access for no other reason than their culture and skin color,” Tacopina wrote. “Such course of conduct constitutes discrimination per se, in violation of state and federal law, and exposes you to significant monetary damages […] we urge you to promptly issue an apology to Mr. Williams and grant him immediate access. In the event you fail to heed this one and only warning, we intend to pursue all legal recourse against you.”

The hotel is denying those claims and states it has a “zero tolerance for discrimination.” The Cosmopolitan told TMZ they denied Mill entry due to capacity issues. TMZ also reports that the hotel revealed to the celebrity gossip site that Meek was trying to go to the Marquee Dayclub to see Mustard but was not allowed because it reached capacity per the Las Vegas Fire Marshall Code.

The Cosmo also added:

“Accordingly, when Marquee Dayclub was contacted in advance of Meek Mill’s arrival, security staff clarified that he would not be granted access because of capacity issues, in accordance with both club and resort policy. Upon his arrival, it was reiterated to Meek Mill and his team for a second time that access to the venue was not permitted.”

Tacopina fired back at the Cosmopolitan in a statement to Complex stating:

“The assertion that the Cosmopolitan denied Meek because of capacity concerns at Marquee Dayclub is outright false. In the recorded video, Meek also inquired about getting a meal at one of the hotel’s restaurants, yet their security team continued to deny Meek and said he would be arrested for trespassing regardless of location in the hotel premises. The Cosmopolitan’s conduct continues to be deplorable.”

Cosmopolitan Hotel Claims They Denied Meek Mill Entry over Capacity Issues was originally published on Cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: