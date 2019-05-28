Tyler, The Creator’s ‘IGOR’ Lands At No. 1 On The Billboard Chart

Congratulations are in order for Tyler, the Creator as he’s finally landed at the top of the Billboard mountain with his latest project IGOR, beating out DJ Khaled’s latest effort in Father of Asahd for the chart-topping honors.

The New York Times is reporting that the Odd Future alumni’s fifth studio album moved the equivalent of 165,000 units with 74,000 albums sold and 122.9 million streams, while Khaled’s album had 123.3 million streams. Album sales in 2019 are complicated, b.

The deciding factor was how many copies each title was credited with selling in the form of a full album. “Igor” sold 74,000, while “Father of Asahd” had just 34,000. Altogether, combining streams and copies sold, “Igor” had 165,000 “equivalent” album sales for the week, while “Father” had 136,000.

Tyler took to Twitter to express his joy and gratitude to everyone who helped him achieve the feat with a few simple words.

IGOR, NUMBER UNO, STANK YOU — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) May 27, 2019

