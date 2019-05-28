Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams

Tasha Smith is in love and beaming. The actress/Tasha Smith Actor’s Workshop owner announced over the weekend that she’s found love with Michael K. Williams and she couldn’t be happier.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
“Nothing makes me happier!!!!! The love Of my life @bkbmg,” she captioned a coupled up pic of them. “This man gives me goose bumps!”
Now that’s a cute couple.
Tasha and Michael’s new relationship is already well supported. Meagan Good told Tasha in her Instagram comments that she absolutely approves of their coupledom.
#BlackLove: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Couples [PHOTOS]
#BlackLove: Our Favorite Black Celebrity Couples [PHOTOS]
1. Michelle and President Barack ObamaSource:Instagram 1 of 21
2. Beyoncé and Jay ZSource:Instagram 2 of 21
3. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will SmithSource:Instagram 3 of 21
4. Tamela and David MannSource:Instagram 4 of 21
5. Ayesha and Steph CurrySource:Instagram 5 of 21
6. Alicia Keys and Swizz BeatzSource:Instagram 6 of 21
7. Angela Bassett and Courtney B. VanceSource:Instagram 7 of 21
8. Teyana Taylor and Iman ShumpertSource:Instagram 8 of 21
9. Tammy and Kirk FranklinSource:Instagram 9 of 21
10. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris KodjoeSource:Instagram 10 of 21
11. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman GrahamSource:Instagram 11 of 21
12. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WadeSource:Instagram 12 of 21
13. Patricia and Willie Moore, Jr.Source:Instagram 13 of 21
14. Tamia and Grant HillSource:Instagram 14 of 21
15. Erica and Warryn CampbellSource:Instagram 15 of 21
16. Tia Mowry-Hardrict and Cory HardrictSource:Instagram 16 of 21
17. Keisha and Omar EppsSource:Instagram 17 of 21
18. Simone Smith and LL Cool JSource:Instagram 18 of 21
19. Savannah and LeBron JamesSource:Instagram 19 of 21
20. Meagan Good and DeVon FranklinSource:Instagram 20 of 21
21. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. BrownSource:Instagram 21 of 21
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Keke Palmer Reveals She Had Abortion
- Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
- From Lil Romeo To Mr. Miller: A Look At Romeo’s Transition Over The Years [PHOTOS]
Source: Bossip.com
Tasha Smith Confirms She’s Dating Michael K. Williams was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com